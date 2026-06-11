What Is Persona ?

Politics, religion, art, the texture of daily experience, our very notion of what it means to be human — nothing remains untouched by our emerging technologies. Persona is a community of argument dedicated to examining life under the sign of the digital, to contesting its prospective visions of the human being, and to offering ambitious visions of a future together.

Who Are We?

Persona is a project of Philosophy & Society at The Aspen Institute, and is supported by a grant from Omidyar Network.

What’s Next?

We’re building something. Be part of it.

Persona aims to solicit a wide range of perspectives and to stimulate philosophical exploration. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the author(s) or speaker(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Philosophy & Society or the Aspen Institute.