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[EVENT] Ethics after AGI: A Conversation with Peter Singer and Rob Reich
We’re coming to San Francisco. 12/9.
15 hrs ago
1
VIDEO: Who’s Afraid of the Ghost in the Machine?
What’s in the box?
Nov 6
•
Samuel Kimbriel
,
Samuel Hammond
, and
Aaron Sibarium
14
1
2
1:05:29
October 2026
Move Like Heaven, Hold Like Earth
What China's oldest ideas are teaching its newest machines.
Oct 28
•
Jen Zhu
17
11
5
Birth / Death
On first and last things in the AI age.
Oct 23
•
Samuel Kimbriel
9
2
2
1:08:45
EVENT: Who’s Afraid of the Ghost in the Machine?
Hammond vs. Sibarium. 10/29. Washington D.C.
Oct 20
3
3
1
Against Immortality
“I am, or rather I was . . . ”
Oct 20
•
Joanna Stalnaker
17
4
2
The Hard Problem of Technology
It's people.
Oct 14
•
Samuel Kimbriel
15
2
2
The End of the First Men?
A response to Francis Fukuyama.
Oct 8
•
Mark Fisher
23
13
3
EVENT: Is ‘Super-Intelligence’ Intelligent?
A debate. 10/12. DC.
Oct 7
•
Samuel Kimbriel
8
1
1
Does AI Think?
A debate with Andy Masley.
Oct 5
•
Samuel Kimbriel
11
5
4
49:49
September 2026
AI Is a Humanist Technology
It’s giving us greater power and purpose.
Sep 24
•
Zac Hill
18
9
6
Beyond the AI Backlash
We’re discovering what we stand against. But what do we stand for?
Sep 23
•
Osita Nwanevu
26
4
5
© 2026 Samuel Kimbriel
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