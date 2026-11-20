A Note from the Publisher: We could not be more excited to announce this event. The ethical stakes of AI grow every day, and we’re thrilled to bring two of the most important voices on this topic into conversation. If you’re in or around the Bay Area, we hope you will join us! And look for much more from Persona on the West Coast in the coming year.

AGI promises major changes to our politics, economy, and most intimate decision making.

​On December 9, two of our finest ethical thinkers, Peter Singer (Princeton) and Rob Reich (Stanford), will argue about the principles needed to guide us through these transformations.

​Singer is a world-renowned consequentialist, champion of animal rights, and the intellectual godfather of Effective Altruism (what The Economist calls “the century’s biggest idea”). Rob Reich is Associate Director of Stanford HAI and a member of Governor Newsom’s AI Advisory Board. He is a preeminent democratic theorist, working centrally on the relationship between technology and politics.

​In this encounter, moderated by Samuel Kimbriel, founding director of the Aspen Institute’s Philosophy & Society Initiative, we’ll press into the essential questions:

​What framework should guide our understanding of what it means for humanity to act well?

​How much do these frameworks remain intact in periods of radical transformation?

​And what is the role of politics in this new age of turbulence?

​This event will be hosted by the Aspen Institute’s Philosophy & Society Initiative and Persona on December 9 at Gray Area in San Francisco (2665 Mission Street).

​Doors will open at 6pm, and the conversation will take place from 6:30 – 8pm, with reception to follow at Gray Area.

Register here.