Ancient philosophy is back. Silicon Valley founders shout-out Marcus Aurelius in interviews. VCs talk about Epictetus on podcasts. Stoicism has become the 21st-century’s hottest self-improvement movement.

​Philosopher Nancy Sherman (Georgetown) believes we need a different guide. Stoicism might be tailor-made for X and Instagram, but Aristotle’s “wisdom and the breadth of his thought is much richer — truly unparalleled in the history of human ideas.” In her new book, Feed the Soul: Lessons from Aristotle on Living Well, she argues that we need to reacquaint ourselves with history’s first, best teacher.

​What does Aristotle have to offer to a moment of ethical upheaval and technological transformation?

​Join the Aspen Institute’s Philosophy & Society Initiative on December 3 for a holiday party and live podcast recording featuring Nancy Sherman in conversation with Samuel Kimbriel (Philosophy & Society). Doors will open at 6:30pm, with conversation to follow from 7-8pm.

​Party until late.

Register now.