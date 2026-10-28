Zhang Lu (1464-1538)

A Note from the Publisher: Prometheus. Babel. Atlantis. Myths of striving and conquest — often ending in ruin — shape the Western technological imagination. More than any innovation in recent memory, AI has recalled to mind these defining stories. We envision extraordinary power. We dread apocalypse.

In her essay today, Jen Zhu observes that a different set of stories shapes the Chinese technological imagination — and that those stories offer “a profoundly different answer to the question of our moment.”

“China is not running America’s race,” writes Jen. Its approach to AI is not shaped by myths of domination. Rather, China sees itself “continuing a 3,000-year-old project of ordering society as a single organism . . . harmonized between human beings, between communities and societies, between mankind and nature, between the nation and its people, and now between machine and humanity.”

Today’s essay is a rich, provocative meditation on the wellsprings of China’s technological imagination, and what we might be able to learn from them.

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I was born and raised in one civilization and have spent my adult life in another. This vantage point lets me see what each culture cannot quite see in the other — and never more so than now, as both are being reshaped by machines that appear to think.

Last month, the Aspen Institute’s Technology Leadership Initiative, which brings together Fellows, selected from the leading edge of AI and frontier technologies, to explore and think deeply about the challenges of the digital age, gathered in Aspen, Colorado. We read the books and encountered the ideas I was raised on. (Persona is supported by the Aspen Institute but is not affiliated with the Technology Leadership Initiative.) The Creative Qian and the Receptive Kun of the I Ching. The usefulness of what is not, from Lao Tzu’s Tao Te Ching. The woodcarver, from the Chuang Tzu. These readings do not hand you answers; they plant deeper questions. China, the world’s oldest continuous civilization, has been asking what a tool is for, what a person is, what we owe nature, and what we owe each other, for 3,000 years. The people now leading its frontier technologies assume that grammar, the same way that Americans assume that the freedom to become is the spirit of the nation — what makes America both a nation and a proposition, extraordinarily so.

There is a word in Chinese painting: Liu Bai (留白), the art of leaving blank. The painter leaves the silk untouched and calls it mist. The empty space between the mountains is not the absence of a picture; it is the picture’s breath. Lao Tzu says the same thing, more plainly, with a wheel. Thirty spokes meet in a hub, and the empty center is what turns the wheel. A vessel is useful on account of its hollow. What is there gives a thing its form; what is not there gives it its use.

This is a strange thing for a machine age to remember. We measure worth, in the West, by what is filled: more data, more parameters, more compute, more output, higher valuations, more concentrated wealth and fame. Yet a large-language model, and everything it leads to, is mostly blank: billions of weights, most of them sleeping until they are summoned; a training run that yields capacity rather than knowledge; a sentence drawn, word by word, out of the space of what has not yet been said. The machine’s power lives in what it holds open. A reader raised on Liu Bai knows this without being told.

The West tells one story about technology: Prometheus. We steal fire from the gods, subdue nature, bend matter to our will. Chuang Tzu tells a different story, of a woodcarver named Khing. His bell-stand is so exquisite that people whisper that it must be the work of spirits. Asked his secret, he does not speak of technique. He speaks of emptying, his way of Liu Bai. He fasts, stills his mind, lets go of reward and rank, then praise and blame, then his own body, until only the work remains. Then he walks into the forest and finds the tree whose form already holds the bell-stand, and sets his hand to it. He calls it matching heaven with heaven, his nature meeting the nature of the wood.

Prometheus seizes. Khing receives. One bends the world to his image; the other sees the image already hidden in the world and sets it free. It is easy to romanticize, but this is a profoundly different answer to the question of our moment. We ask how to control the machine, while Khing asks something older and harder: what must I become, what must I let go, so that what I make turns out whole?

Beneath all of this runs the deepest teaching, from the I Ching, the oldest of the old books. It does not open with a single creator, but a pair:

Qian, the Creative, is heaven: move like heaven — 天行健，君子以自强不息 — heaven moves with strength, and the noble person strengthens himself without ceasing.

Kun, the Receptive, is earth: hold like earth — 地势坤，君子以厚德载物 — earth’s nature is to receive, and the noble person, with deep virtue, carries all things.

Heaven initiates; earth completes. These two sentences are the moral shape of Yin and Yang, two halves of one breath. Take one away, and the other turns useless.

There is no initiating without receiving, no force without a field to carry it, no movement without a stillness to receive it. Agency is always a relationship. Always dynamic. Always incomplete on its own.

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None of this is a footnote. It is the deep imagination of the people running China’s technology today. A Chinese leader does not need to be reminded that a society should hold together; he was raised to assume it, the way an American is raised to assume a society should move forward. Which is why the West’s preferred framework for AI — “the race” — from a Chinese perspective misses the mark. When you watch a competitor sprint, you assume the finish line is the same as yours. But China is not running America’s race. It is continuing a 3,000-year-old project of ordering society as a single organism, harmonized rather than unleashed — harmonized between human beings, between communities and societies, between mankind and nature, between the nation and its people, and now between machine and humanity.

Look at what China is building. The high-speed railways that connect the corners of all places and people of all statuses. The city-brains that read a whole city’s traffic and coordinate it into one flow. The open-source and open-weight models that are highly adaptable, efficient, and affordable for all. The insistence that intelligence serves governance and stability. These are the latest expressions of a very old conviction: that the point of any power, human or mechanical, is to hold the whole together. The aim has always been the well-tempered whole that holds everyone together. The god-machine was never the dream, and neither was the sovereign individual.

Let me be careful here. I am not arguing that the Chinese way is right, or that America should import it. No civilization lives up to its own classics, and China is no exception. What I want to point at is smaller and truer: to understand China’s AI, you must first notice the grammar beneath it. And that grammar has something to offer us all.

Because Liu Bai is not a secret the Chinese keep for themselves. The woodcarver’s discipline belongs to any maker in any land. The truth that initiating and receiving are two halves of one motion is a description of how anything actually works — a wheel, a breath, a mind, a machine. We do not have to become Chinese to learn it. We have only to ask, for once, the other question: what is this machine for?

I do not know where artificial intelligence is going. Nobody knows with certainty. But I know that the question we are asking of these machines, of any tools we create — what is it for? —is older than the machine itself. China has been asking it for 3,000 years. Now we are all asking it together, because for the first time, the tool may one day ask us the same question in return.

We are, all of us — American, Chinese, and every nation between — one humanity standing before a technology that will eventually be more intelligent than us. That is not a race to be won; it is a condition we will share. The two nations carrying this historical moment cannot meet only as competitors. They have to meet as two parts of one species, holding the same question. Out beyond the race, out beyond the right and wrong, there is a field — Rumi’s field, where two civilizations might actually meet. To stand in it, we need only remember what the old painter knew, and the woodcarver, and the wheel: the empty center is not nothing. It is where the turning happens.

Two halves of one breath. Move like heaven, hold like earth. Missing either, the wheel will not turn at all. And so I leave you with the question that will not leave me: if intelligence is arriving faster than wisdom, what is it for — and what must we become, and what must we let go, so that what we are building turns out whole?

Jen Zhu is co-founder and CEO of Power Dynamics, co-founder of the Aspen Institute’s Technology Leadership Initiative, and a Fellow of Oxford University’s Institute for Ethics in AI.