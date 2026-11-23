A Note from the Publisher: Last week, Anthropic — now Anthropic, PBC (Public Benefit Corporation) — launched the largest IPO in history, briefly surpassing a valuation of $2 trillion. Just six years ago, Anthropic didn’t exist. Now it’s one of the world’s most important companies: a pillar of the American economy, a key asset in the global geopolitical chess game, a daily tool for tens of millions of users, and, finally, at the center of debates about the future of human progress, and perhaps human existence.

In June, Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark joined our Samuel Kimbriel in Manhattan for a wide-ranging conversation about the future of, and alongside, AI. What happens to human freedom and human agency after recursive self-improvement? Who controls these systems — if they can be controlled at all? Can self-government survive the emergence of unprecedented technological intelligence?

It’s a conversation about monumental questions — answers to which, more than ever after last week, might pass through Anthropic.

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