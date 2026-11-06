A Note from the Publisher: Is AI conscious? Are LLMs awake? Is there a soul hidden in the silicon?

Public conversation about AI has been haunted by these questions recently. So, in the spirit of the spooky season, we convened a debate. Samuel Hammond (Foundation for American Innovation), who earlier this year argued that it’s time to take AI consciousness seriously, makes the affirmative case. Aaron Sibarium (Washington Free Beacon), who recently reported on AI consciousness debates in Silicon Valley, isn’t so sure. ​The Aspen Institute’s Samuel Kimbriel moderates.

It’s a high-spirited Halloween clash. Check it out.

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This event was co-hosted by the Aspen Institute’s Philosophy and Society Initiative and the Foundation for American Innovation, and made possible by The Gambrell Foundation. We’re grateful to our partners for their support.